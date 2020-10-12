Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Auryn Resources from $3.15 to $3.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Auryn Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru.

