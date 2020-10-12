Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading Up 20.3%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) shot up 20.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.50. 1,097,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 406,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

