Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

AVNS opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 434.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 497,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 42.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,633 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

