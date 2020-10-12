Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after buying an additional 4,989,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after buying an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $39,320,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Avantor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,755 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $28,609,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.