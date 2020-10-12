Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Avient alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVNT. BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

AVNT opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avient stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.