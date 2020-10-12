Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $31.57 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 2,059,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,951,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,413,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,251,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

