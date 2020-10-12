Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B.Riley Securit reissued a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.04.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

