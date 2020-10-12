Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.07. 5,263,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,360,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on AYTU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aytu BioScience in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.29.
About Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU)
Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.
