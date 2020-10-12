B. Riley Boosts Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $230.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MED. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.50.

MED stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 99.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

