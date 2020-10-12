B. Riley Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $26.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NMIH has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.81.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. NMI has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in NMI by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NMI by 2,151.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,274 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,361,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,153,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

