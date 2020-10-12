Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €63.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion and a PE ratio of 47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

