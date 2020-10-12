Baader Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Baader Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GVDNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.56. 12,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

