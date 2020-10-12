Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) stock opened at C$38.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$134.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.05, for a total value of C$380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,841,620.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

