Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.08.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,418. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $340,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ball by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 114,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 61,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.