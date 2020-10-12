Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $872,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 142.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 191,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.