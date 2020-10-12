Banco de Sabadell’s (BNDSF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNDSF. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

