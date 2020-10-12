Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 216.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,185,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,074 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4,766.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 666,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 652,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

