Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 125.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 76.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

