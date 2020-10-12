Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.53. Approximately 1,791,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,179,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

