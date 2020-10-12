Barclays Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $126.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $9.13 on Friday, reaching $111.79. 10,875,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,589.50. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $49,047,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $3,720,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,078,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,746,263 shares of company stock worth $152,725,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 22.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,854,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

