Barclays Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $202.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $218.39. The stock had a trading volume of 730,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,841. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.81. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,502,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.8% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 214.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.1% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

