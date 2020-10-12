Barclays Boosts SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $17.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

SWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

SolarWinds stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,354,547.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 828,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $627,983.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 596,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,891.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after buying an additional 1,063,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 458.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 868,895 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,410,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 847,450 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $8,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 28.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after buying an additional 320,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

