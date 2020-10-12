Barclays Increases Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Price Target to $73.00

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLGX. Compass Point cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

CLGX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 570,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,904. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter worth approximately $154,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,280,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 997,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,066,000 after purchasing an additional 821,810 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

