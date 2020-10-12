Barclays Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $277.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.71.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.00. 525,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,311. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.81. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $368.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $31,568,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,000 shares of company stock worth $107,323,530 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

