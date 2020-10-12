Barclays Raises Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $69.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $156,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,150. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Appian by 28.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

