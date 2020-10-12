Barclays Raises Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $21.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 262.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avaya by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,443 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $18,235,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.