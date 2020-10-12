Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 147.78% and a negative net margin of 123.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.