Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BXRX remained flat at $$2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. 185,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,365. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

