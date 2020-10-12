Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BAMXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

