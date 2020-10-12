BCTG Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BCTG) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

BCTG Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BCTG) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 13th. BCTG Acquisition had issued 14,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $145,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ BCTG opened at $10.14 on Monday. BCTG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.88.

About BCTG Acquisition

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

