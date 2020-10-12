Beam (BEAM) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002451 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $20.59 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 72,667,680 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.