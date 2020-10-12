Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDRFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nord/LB cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,057. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

