Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 194,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 395,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

