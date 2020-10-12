Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €94.85 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.