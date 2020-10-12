Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 512.60 ($6.70) on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 562.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 615.38.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 92,062 shares of company stock valued at $51,016,770.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

