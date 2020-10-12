Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY opened at $87.56 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

