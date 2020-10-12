Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

