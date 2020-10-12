BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.86. 5,059,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,736,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,607.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,807,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 4,526,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in BGC Partners by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

