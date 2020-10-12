BidaskClub Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Sell

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

