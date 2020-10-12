BidaskClub Downgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Strong Sell

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $145,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,020.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,608.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,250.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,031 shares of company stock valued at $318,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after buying an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,487,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

