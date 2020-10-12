BidaskClub Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

