BidaskClub Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.85.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,658,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,028. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $2,553,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 221,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

