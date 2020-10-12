BidaskClub Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $8.14 on Thursday, reaching $126.50. 468,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 0.56. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $591,135.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $1,196,825.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,587,197.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 50.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

