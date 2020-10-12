BidaskClub Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 million. Research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kamada by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

