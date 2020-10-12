BidaskClub Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OTEX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 214,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 70,541 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

