BidaskClub Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.41.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

