BidaskClub Upgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Hold

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

CDW opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

