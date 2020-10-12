BidaskClub Upgrades Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.61 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

