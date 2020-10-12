BidaskClub Upgrades Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.61 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
