BidaskClub Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Buy

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNOB. ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 739,351 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 482,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 183,710 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 96.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.