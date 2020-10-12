BidaskClub Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Buy

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNOB. ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 739,351 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 482,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 183,710 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 96.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
