BidaskClub Upgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to “Strong-Buy”

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

DIOD stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,810 shares of company stock worth $24,657,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 121.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

